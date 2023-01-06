Commanders Place CB Benjamin St-Juste & OL Saahdiq Charles On IR, Promote Two Players

According to Ben Standig, the Commanders placed OL Saahdiq Charles and CB Benjamin St-Juste on the injured reserve and promoted OT Alex Akingbulu and DT Benning Potoa’e from the practice squad in corresponding roster moves.

St-Juste, 27, is a former third-round pick by the Commanders in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $5,100,758 contract that includes a $1,069,640 signing bonus.

In 2022, St-Juste appeared in 12 games and recorded 42 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, and seven pass defenses.