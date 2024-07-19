Commanders Place Second-Round DT Jer’Zhan Newton On Non-Football Injury List

The Washington Commanders announced they have placed second-round DT Jer’Zhan Newton on the non-football injury list.

Ben Standig adds Newton was placed on the NFI list because the injuries occurred before the draft. Newton is eligible to join the main roster at any point, but no timetable is set for his return.

Newton, 21, was a consensus All-American in 2023 and was named First-Team All-Big Ten in 2022 and 2023. He is considered to be one of the top defensive tackle prospects in this year’s draft class.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Javon Hargrave.

During his three seasons at Illinois, Newton appeared in 42 games, recording 187 tackles, 27.5 tackles for a loss, 18 sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and five pass defenses.