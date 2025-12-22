Commanders Placed OL Samuel Cosmi On IR

The Washington Commanders are placing OL Samuel Cosmi on injured reserve, the team announced.

We have made the following roster moves:

– Signed QB Jeff Driskel off Arizona’s practice squad

— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 22, 2025

The move makes room for QB Jeff Driskel to be signed to the roster off the practice squad.

Cosmi suffered a concussion in Saturday’s loss to the Eagles.

Cosmi, 26, was drafted by the Commanders with the No. 51 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $8.178 million rookie contract that included a $2,178,596 signing bonus when Washington signed him to a four-year, $74 million extension.

In 2025, Cosmi appeared in and started nine games for the Commanders at right guard. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 9 guard out of 78 qualifying players.