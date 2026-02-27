Commanders Promoting TEs Coach David Raih To Pass Game Coordinator

According to Ian Rapoport, the Commanders are promoting TEs coach David Raih to become their pass game coordinator.

Raih, 45, started his coaching career as Texas Tech’s assistant quarterbacks and outside receivers coach in 2013. The Packers signed him the following year, holding multiple roles until being promoted to wide receivers coach in 2018. The Cardinals then hired him as their receivers coach for the following two years.

He returned to the college game as Vanderbilt’s offensive coordinator and receivers coach in 2021, then was hired as the Buccaneers’ senior offensive analyst in 2023. The Commanders hired him as tight ends coach in 2024.