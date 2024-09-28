Commanders Promoting Two Players To Active Roster

According to Ben Standig of The Athletic, the Commanders are elevating DE Andre Jones Jr. and RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad.

Rodriguez, 24, was a sixth-round pick to the Commanders out of Kentucky in 2023. He signed a four-year, $4 million contract through 2026. Rodriguez was among the final roster cuts coming out of training camp in 2024 but he quickly re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2023, Rodriguez appeared in 13 games for the Commanders and rushed 51 times for 247 yards (4.8 YPC) and two touchdowns along with two catches for 12 yards.