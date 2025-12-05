Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Cleared To Start Week 14

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said QB Jayden Daniels has been cleared from his dislocated elbow injury and will start Week 14, per Nicki Jhabvala.

Daniels avoided major ligament damage when he dislocated his left elbow a month ago near the end of a blowout loss.

Daniels, 24, started his collegiate career at Arizona State before transferring to LSU for his final two seasons. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2023 and was drafted by the Commanders with the No. 2 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Daniels signed a four-year, $37,746,650 contract that includes a $24,272,108 signing bonus and will carry a $8,578,784 cap figure for the 2025 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Daniels has appeared in six games and completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,184 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also rushed 54 times for 262 yards and two more touchdowns.