Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Diagnosed With Sprained Knee, Status Remains Uncertain For Week 3

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Commanders QB Jayden Daniels underwent an MRI following Week 2’s loss against the Packers and was diagnosed with a sprained knee.

Rapoport adds the injury isn’t a long-term issue, but Daniels’ status is in doubt for Week 3 against the Raiders.

Daniels, 24, started his collegiate career at Arizona State before transferring to LSU for his final two seasons. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2023 and was drafted by the Commanders with the No. 2 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Daniels signed a four-year, $37,746,650 contract that includes a $24,272,108 signing bonus and will carry a $6,863,027 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Daniels has appeared in two games and completed 59.7 percent of his passes for 433 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 85 yards.