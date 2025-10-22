Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Out For Week 8, Marcus Mariota To Start

Ian Rapoport reports that Commanders QB Jayden Daniels will be out for Week 8 against the Chiefs due to a low-grade hamstring strain.

This means that QB Marcus Mariota will get his third start of the season.

Daniels, 24, started his collegiate career at Arizona State before transferring to LSU for his final two seasons. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2023 and was drafted by the Commanders with the No. 2 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Daniels signed a four-year, $37,746,650 contract that includes a $24,272,108 signing bonus and will carry a $8,578,784 cap figure for the 2025 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Daniels has appeared in five games and completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,031 yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception. He has also rushed 44 times for 211 yards and one touchdown.

We will have more on the situation as it becomes available.