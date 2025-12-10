Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Won’t Start Week 15

Commanders HC Dan Quinn announced that QB Jayden Daniels will not start this week against the Giants, per Nicki Jhabvala.

While Daniels didn’t sustain any structural damage to his left elbow injury, Quinn says the doctors advised sitting Daniels after he re-aggravated it and had to leave last week’s loss to the Vikings.

Quinn initially had been optimistic this week, saying they only held Daniels out as a precaution in a blowout loss and he would likely be ready to play the following week.

Washington has been eliminated from the playoffs already and is 3-10 on the year. Daniels has been banged up multiple times this year.

Quinn wasn’t ready to talk about the outlook for Daniels for the rest of the season and whether they would just shut him down.

“Let’s see where we’re at next week,” he told JP Finlay.

Daniels, 24, started his collegiate career at Arizona State before transferring to LSU for his final two seasons. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2023 and was drafted by the Commanders with the No. 2 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Daniels signed a four-year, $37,746,650 contract that includes a $24,272,108 signing bonus and will carry a $8,578,784 cap figure for the 2025 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Daniels has appeared in seven games and completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,262 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions. He has also rushed 54 times for 262 yards and two more touchdowns.

We will have more on Daniels as the news is available.