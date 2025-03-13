Commanders Re-Signed LB Nick Bellore To Two-Year Deal

The Washington Commanders have re-signed LB Nick Bellore to a two-year deal, according to Nicki Jhabvala.

Bellore, 35, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan. Unfortunately, his 2016 season ended with him being placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury.

Bellore had brief stints with the Lions and 49ers before the Seahawks signed him to a two-year, $2.2 million contract in 2019. He then signed a two-year, $4.45 million deal with Seattle.

From there, Washington signed Bellore to a one-year deals last offseason.

In 2024, Bellore appeared in 16 games for the Commanders and recorded 21 total tackles and one tackle for loss.