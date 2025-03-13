Commanders Re-Signing WR K.J. Osborn

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Commanders are re-signing WR K.J. Osborn to a one-year deal.

Osborn, 27, was a four-year starter at Miami and led the team in receiving before being selected by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year deal worth $3,562,773 that included a signing bonus of $267,773. After playing out that contract, he signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in 2024. New England waived Osborn in December 2024 and he was claimed by Washington.

In 2024, Osborn appeared in seven games for the Patriots and one game for the Commanders. He caught seven passes on 17 targets for 57 yards and a touchdown.