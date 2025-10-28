Commanders Release K Matthew Wright

The Washington Commanders announced they have released K Matthew Wright.

Wright was signed and elevated for yesterday when K Matt Gay was ruled out with an injury.

Wright, 29, wound up going undrafted out of UCF back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers but was waived coming out of training camp.

He signed a futures deal with the Lions and was eventually let go by the team before joining the Jaguars practice squad. Jacksonville eventually elevated him to the active roster.

From there, Wright played for the Chiefs, Steelers, Panthers, 49ers, and Falcons before catching on with the Patriots. He then had a second stint as a member of the Panthers as an injury replacement for K Eddy Pineiro.

He had stints with the Steelers, 49ers and Chiefs this year before Tennesse signed him to the practice squad in December. He signed with Carolina on a futures deal after the season but was let go during final cuts.

Wright caught on with the Titans’ practice squad briefly this year but was let go after a week.

In 2025, Wright has appeared in two games for the Titans and Commanders and made his only field goal along with both extra point attempts.