Commanders Releasing LT Charles Leno

According to Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have informed LT Charles Leno they are releasing him on Friday.

Rapoport mentions Leno is scheduled to undergo hip surgery next week. He missed four games last season.

Releasing Leno will create $7,280,000 in cap space and $8,250,000 in dead money.

This marks a significant move for Washington given Leno was a routine starter since signing with the organization in 2021. The Commanders will now have to address a premier position this offseason.

Leno, 32, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bears back in 2014. He played out his four-year, $2,266,512 rookie contract before signing a four-year, $38 million extension in 2017.

He was entering the final year of his deal and set to make a base salary of $8.9 million in 2021 when the Bears designated him a June 1 cut in the offseason.

From there, Washington signed Leno to a one-year, $5 million deal for the 2021 season and then signed a three-year, $37.5 million extension in 2022. He was entering the final year of his deal and set to make a base salary of $11 million in 2024.

In 2023, Leno appeared in 13 games and started each game at left tackle.