Commanders Requesting Interview With Ravens DC Mike Macdonald

According to Ian Rapoport, the Washington Commanders are requesting permission to interview Ravens DC Mike Macdonald for their head coaching vacancy.

The list of Washington interview requests also includes:

Lions OC Ben Johnson Lions DC Aaron Glenn Rams DC Raheem Morris Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver

Reports indicate Washington is also interested in Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh.

Washington can interview current coaches virtually but cannot meet with them in person until after January 22. They don’t have the same restriction with Harbaugh.

Macdonald, 35, began his college coaching career in 2010 as a graduate assistant at the University of Georgia and was promoted to defensive quality control coach from 2011-2013.

The Ravens hired him in 2014 as an intern and he worked his way to become a defensive assistant from 2015-2016, defensive backs coach in 2017, and linebackers coach from 2018-2020.

The University of Michigan hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2021, but he returned to Baltimore in 2022.

In 2023, the Ravens’ defense ranked No. 1 in scoring, No. 6 in yards, No. 6 against the pass and No. 14 against the run.

We’ll have more on the Commanders’ coaching search as the news is available.