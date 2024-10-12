Commanders Rule Out RB Brian Robinson Jr, Make Three Roster Moves

The Washington Commanders announced Saturday that they’ve officially downgraded RB Brian Robinson Jr and LB Jordan Magee to out for Sunday’s game.

The Commanders also activated DE Efe Obada from the PUP List and elevated RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. and CB Kevon Seymour to their active roster.

Robinson, 25, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021 and was the Cotton Bowl Classic MVP last season. He was selected by the Commanders with the No. 98 overall pick in the third round of 2022.

In 2024, Brian Robinson has appeared in five games for the Commanders and rushed for 325 yards on 73 carries (4.5 YPC) and caught eight passes for 68 yards receiving and five touchdowns.