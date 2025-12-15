Commanders Shutting Jayden Daniels Down For Rest Of Season

According to Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have officially decided to shut QB Jayden Daniels for the rest of the season.

He missed this past week after re-aggravating a left elbow injury after just one game, and Rapoport says Daniels wasn’t tracking to be cleared for Week 16.

With that in mind, plus Washington’s record, it ultimately made the most sense to remove any further risk.

Washington has been eliminated from the playoffs already and is 4-10 on the year. Daniels has been banged up multiple times this year.

Daniels, 24, started his collegiate career at Arizona State before transferring to LSU for his final two seasons. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2023 and was drafted by the Commanders with the No. 2 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Daniels signed a four-year, $37,746,650 contract that includes a $24,272,108 signing bonus and will carry a $8,578,784 cap figure for the 2025 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Daniels appeared in seven games and completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,262 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also rushed 54 times for 262 yards and two more touchdowns.