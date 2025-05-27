Commanders Sign DT Carl Davis

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed DT Carl Davis to a contract.

Davis, 33, was originally a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was in the third year of his four-year rookie contract when the Ravens waived him back in 2018.

Davis was claimed by the Browns off waivers and finished out the year in Cleveland. He had a brief stint with the Colts before the Jaguars signed Davis to their roster in 2019.

From there, the Patriots signed him to their active roster in 2020 and re-signed him to a one-year deal the following offseason. He returned on one-year deals in 2022 and 2023 but was cut coming out of the preseason.

Davis had a stint on the Seahawks practice squad before joining the Cowboys in November 2023. He re-signed with Dallas last offseason on a one-year, $1.4 million deal but was released in August.

Washington signed Davis to their practice squad in October 2024, and he spent the sesaon going back and forth from the active roster.

In 2024, Davis appeared in three games for the Commanders and recorded three tackles.