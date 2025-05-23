Commanders Sign First-Round OT Josh Conerly Jr.

The Washington Commanders have signed first-round OT Josh Conerly Jr. to a rookie contract, according to Tom Pelissero.

Washington now has just one remaining unsigned pick from the 2025 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 29 Josh Conerly OT Signed 2 61 Trey Amos CB 4 128 Jaylin Lane WR Signed 6 205 Kain Medrano LB Signed 7 245 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB Signed

Conerly, 21, earned first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2024. He also won the Anthony Muñoz Award in 2021 for being the best lineman in high school football.

The Commanders used the No. 29 overall pick in round one on Conerly. He’s projected to sign Conerly to a four-year, $15,660,564 contract that includes a $8,029,502 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his three-year college career, Conerly appeared in 41 games for the Ducks.