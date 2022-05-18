Commanders Sign First-Round WR Jahan Dotson

The Washington Commanders have signed first-round WR Jahan Dotson to a four-year contract, according to Nicki Jhabvala.

He’s the fifth Commanders draft pick to sign their rookie deal.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Jahan Dotson WR Signed 2 Phidarian Mathis DT 3 Brian Robinson Jr. RB 4 Percy Butler S 5 Sam Howell QB Signed 5 Cole Turner TE Signed 7 Chris Paul OG Signed 7 Christian Holmes CB Signed

Dotson, 22, is a three-year starter at Penn State and earned third-team All-American honors and second-team All-Big Ten in 2021, and was third-team All-Big Ten in 2020. The Commanders used the No. 16 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to veteran WR Emmanuel Sanders.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $15,048,358 contract that includes a $8,124,260. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his four-year college career, Dotson appeared in 42 games and made 38 starts, recording 183 receptions for 2,757 yards (15.1 YPC) and 25 touchdowns.