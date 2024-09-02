Commanders Sign LB Nick Bellore To Practice Squad

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Washington Commanders have signed former Seahawks LB Nick Bellore to a contract to their practice squad on Monday. 

Nick Bellore

Here’s the Commanders updated practice squad:

  1. RB Kazmeir Allen
  2. CB Chigozie Anusiem
  3. G Julian Good-Jones
  4. QB Sam Hartman
  5. DE Andre Jones Jr.
  6. DT Haggai Ndubuisi (International)
  7. RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.
  8. WR Mitchell Tinsley
  9. WR Brycen Tremayne
  10. TE Cole Turner
  11. DE Carlos Watkins
  12. RB Michael Wiley
  13. LB Jalen Graham
  14. CB Bobby Price
  15. DT Sheldon Day
  16. LB Nick Bellore

Bellore, 35, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan. Unfortunately, his 2016 season ended with him being placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury.

Bellore had brief stints with the Lions and 49ers before the Seahawks signed him to a two-year, $2.2 million contract in 2019. He then signed a two-year, $4.45 million deal with Seattle. 

In 2023, Bellore appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and recorded 14 total tackles on special teams, making his second Pro Bowl appearance.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply