Commanders Sign LB Nick Bellore To Practice Squad

The Washington Commanders have signed former Seahawks LB Nick Bellore to a contract to their practice squad on Monday.

Here’s the Commanders updated practice squad:

RB Kazmeir Allen CB Chigozie Anusiem G Julian Good-Jones QB Sam Hartman DE Andre Jones Jr. DT Haggai Ndubuisi (International) RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. WR Mitchell Tinsley WR Brycen Tremayne TE Cole Turner DE Carlos Watkins RB Michael Wiley LB Jalen Graham CB Bobby Price DT Sheldon Day LB Nick Bellore

Bellore, 35, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan. Unfortunately, his 2016 season ended with him being placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury.

Bellore had brief stints with the Lions and 49ers before the Seahawks signed him to a two-year, $2.2 million contract in 2019. He then signed a two-year, $4.45 million deal with Seattle.

In 2023, Bellore appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and recorded 14 total tackles on special teams, making his second Pro Bowl appearance.