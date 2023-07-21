Commanders Sign Second-Round DB Jartavius Martin 

The Washington Commanders have officially signed No. 47 overall pick DB Jartavius Martin to a rookie contract, according to his agency.

Congrats to @JartaviusM_ on agreeing to terms on his contract with the #WashingtonCommanders ! https://t.co/qfINfQO2OW — Jason Bernstein (@Clarity_JB) July 21, 2023

Martin, 23, was named Second-team All-Big Ten in 2022 for Illinois.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $7,637,818 rookie contract that includes a $2,554,776 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,388,694 in 2023.

During his five seasons of college football, Martin appeared in a total of 50 games and recorded 225 tackles, one sack, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.