Commanders Signing DL Deatrich Wise To One-Year Deal

The Commanders are signing DL Deatrich Wise to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, according to Adam Schefter.

Wise, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.98 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

He then opted to re-sign with the Patriots following the 2020 season.

In 2024, Wise appeared in 15 games for the Patriots and recorded 29 tackles, including five tackles for loss, five sacks, three passes defended and one forced fumble.