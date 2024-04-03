Commanders Signing DL Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi

Ian Rapoport reports that the Commander are signing DL Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi from the league’s International Pathway Program.

Ndubuisi, 23, is a former offensive lineman from Nigeria who was working with the UpRise Academy in Africa, which is a program created in part by Giants DE Osi Umenyiora.

He took part in the NFL international combine in London and later traveled to Arizona to work with former NFL center LeCharles Bentley.

Ndubuisi played soccer and basketball before being convinced to give football a try after seeing a video of the sport on YouTube.

He signed with the Cardinals back in 2022 on a guaranteed contract of $207,000, which was among the highest for undrafted free agents that year. Ndubuisi was also a member of the Broncos at which time he switched from offensive lineman to defensive lineman and was a member of the team’s practice squad.

Ndubuisi had a brief stint with the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL before being waived back in February.

He is yet to appear in a regular-season game in his NFL career.