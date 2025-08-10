Commanders Signing LB Duke Riley

Adam Schefter reports that the Commanders are signing LB Duke Riley, after trying him out along with many other linebackers on Sunday.

Riley, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Falcons back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3.51 million rookie contract when Atlanta traded him to the Eagles in exchange for S Johnathan Cyprien back in 2019.

Riley made a base salary of $825,000 and was testing the free-agent market when he signed with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

The Dolphins opted to bring Riley back on another one-year deal in 2022, and in 2023, they signed him to a two-year contract.

In 2024, Riley appeared in 17 games for the Dolphins and made two starts. He recorded 11 total tackles.