Commanders Signing LB Nate Gerry

According to Mike Kaye, the Commanders are signing LB Nathan Gerry to the roster.

He’ll add some extra depth at linebacker, which has been an area Washington has been looking to improve this summer.

According to Aaron Wilson, the team is releasing undrafted rookie OL Tyrese Robinson in a corresponding move.

Gerry, 27, was drafted by the Eagles in the fifth round out of Nebraska in 2017. He played out a four-year, $2.6 million rookie deal where he made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season.

Gerry suffered an Achilles injury after seven games in 2020 and missed the rest of the season. The 49ers signed Gerry to a one-year contract reportedly worth $990,000 in March.

He was waived coming out of the preseason, however. He returned to the practice squad but was cut again in November.

In 2020, Gerry appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded 56 total tackles, one sack, and two pass defenses. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 68 linebacker out of 83 qualifying players.