Commanders Signing OT Rashod Hill, Among Other Moves

According to his agent, the Commanders have signed former Vikings OT Rashod Hill to a contract.

We have made multiple roster moves:

Placed DE Ryan Kerrigan on the Reserve/Retired List Signed the following free agents:

–T Alex Akingbulu

–T Rashod Hill Released C/G Beau Benzschawl pic.twitter.com/tZWzXDtbeL — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 30, 2022

The team is also signing OT Alex Akingbulu, releasing OL Beau Benzschawel, and placing DE Ryan Kerrigan on the retired list.

Hill, 30, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss back in 2016. He was, unfortunately, among their roster cuts coming out of the preseason but was later signed to their practice squad.

The Vikings signed Hill off of the Jaguars’ practice squad back and he has spent the past six seasons in Minnesota.

In 2021, Hill was active for 15 games for the Vikings and made five starts for them.