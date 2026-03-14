Commanders Signing RB Jerome Ford To One-Year Deal

Ian Rapoport reports that the Commanders are signing RB Jerome Ford to a one-year contract.

Ford, 26, transferred from Alabama to Cincinnati after two years and played two years for the Bearcats. He earned first-team all-conference honors as a senior and was drafted by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was finishing the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,982,148, including a signing bonus of $322,148, when he agreed to a pay cut.

Ford was testing the market for the first time in his career.

In 2025, Ford appeared in 13 games for the Browns and recorded 24 rushing attempts for 73 yards (3.0 YPC) and no touchdowns, adding 26 receptions on 32 targets for 103 yards.