Commanders Signing RB Rachaad White

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Commanders are signing Buccaneers RB Rachaad White.

Nicki Jhabvala adds the deal is a one-year contract.

It’s worth noting White was teammates with Washington QB Jayden Daniels at Arizona State.

White, 27, transferred to Arizona State in 2020 and led the team in rushing each of his two years on campus. He was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers.

He just finished a four-year rookie deal worth $5,122,850 that also included a signing bonus of $910,908. He made a base salary of $3.4 million in 2025 after qualifying for the Proven Performance Escalator.

In 2025, White appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and rushed 132 times for 572 yards (4.3 YPC) and four touchdowns to go along with 40 catches on 45 targets for 218 yards.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.