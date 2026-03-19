Commanders Signing S Jeremy Reaves To Extension

The Washington Commanders announced they are signing S Jeremy Reaves to an extension.

ESPN’s John Keim adds the deal will keep Reaves in Washington through the 2027 season.

Reaves, 29, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of South Alabama back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the team but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Reaves had been on and off Washington’s practice squad before playing every game for them in 2022, primarily on special teams, and earning a Pro Bowl nod for the season.

He returned on a two-year deal with the team in 2024 and signed a one-year extension through 2026 last offseason.

In 2025, Reaves appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and recorded 91 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, seven passes defended and one interception.