Commanders Signing S Nick Cross

According to Ian Rapoport, the Commanders are signing S Nick Cross to a contract.

The deal is for two years and a max value of $14 million.

Cross, 24, was drafted by the Colts with the No. 96 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Maryland.

He just finished the final year of a four-year, $5,065,636 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $864,100. Cross made a base salary of $3.4 million in 2025 under the Proven Performance Escalator.

In 2025, Cross appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and recorded 120 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception and five pass deflections.

