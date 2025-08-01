Commanders Signing UFL WR Braylon Sanders

According to Grant Paulsen, the Commanders are signing UFL WR Braylon Sanders to a contract on Friday.

Washington brought Sanders in for a workout over a week ago. Sanders has worked out for several other teams in recent weeks, including the Cardinals, Panthers, and Broncos.

Sanders, 26, signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Sanders bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster in 2022. Miami once again put him on the practice squad in 2023 and brought him back on a futures deal in 2024 before cutting him with an injury designation. He later caught on with the Patriots.

He signed on with the DC Defenders of the United Football League and finished up their 2025 season.

In 2022, Sanders appeared in three games for the Dolphins and caught two of three targets for 17 yards.