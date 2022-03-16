Commanders Tender RFA K Joey Slye

According to Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have tendered restricted free agent K Joey Slye.

Washington gave Slye the original round tender, worth $2.4 million. It gives the team the right of first refusal on an offer sheet but no draft pick compensation given Slye is a former undrafted free agent.

Slye, 25, signed with the Giants after going undrafted out of Virginia Tech following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived in May before being brought back in July and waived again.

Slye caught on with the Panthers as a camp leg but ended up taking the starting job after K Graham Gano landed on injured reserve. He re-signed with the team and then signed a one-year extension in January 2021 that would have made him a free agent in 2022.

However, the Panthers cut Slye coming out of the preseason and he caught on with the Texans as an injury replacement. He also had a stint with the 49ers in the same capacity. Washington signed him to be their primary kicker in November after they released K Dustin Hopkins.

In 2021, Slye appeared in three games for the Texans, three games for the 49ers, and six games for Washington. He converted 23 of 25 field goal attempts and 18 of 22 extra point tries.