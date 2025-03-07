Commanders Tendering ERFA RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Per Ben Standig of The Athletic, the Commanders are tendering ERFA RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Exclusive rights tenders are one-year contracts that effectively take a player off the market and prevent them from meeting with other teams.

Rodriguez, 24, was a sixth-round pick to the Commanders out of Kentucky in 2023. He signed a four-year, $4 million contract through 2026.

Washington waived him after training camp this year but he caught back on the practice squad. He was waived after being elected to the active roster three times and re-signed to the active roster.

In 2024, Chris Rodriguez appeared in nine games for the Commanders and rushed for 173 yards on 35 carries (4.9 YPC) and two touchdowns.