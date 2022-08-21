Commanders Tried Out DL Malcom Brown

The Washington Commanders brought in free agent DL Malcom Brown for a tryout on Sunday, according to Field Yates.

Brown, 28, is a former first-round pick out of Texas by the Patriots in the 2015 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $7.613 million rookie contract that included $6.242 million guaranteed and earned a base salary of $1,473,168 in 2018.

The Patriots declined Brown’s fifth-year option, making him eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2019. He signed a three-year, $15 million deal with the Saints.

New Orleans traded him to the Jaguars in 2021, who signed him to a new two-year, $11 million extension. Jacksonville just recently released Brown.

In 2021, Brown appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars, recording 57 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass deflection. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 99 interior defender out of 108 qualifying players.