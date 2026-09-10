Commanders Tried Out P Jack Stonehouse

The Washington Commanders hosted P Jack Stonehouse for a tryout, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.
Stonehouse, 23, started his college career at Missouri for two years before transferring to Syracuse, where he earned First-Team All-ACC honors in 2025.
Stonehouse signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 draft, but was let go a few weeks into camp.
In his collegiate career, Stonehouse appeared in 48 games over four years at Missouri and Syracuse. He punted 200 times for 9,006 yards (45 YPP).
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