Commanders Waive Two

The Washington Commanders announced they have waived DB Will Adams and K Brian Johnson.

We have waived the following players:

— DB Will Adams

— K Brian Johnson pic.twitter.com/AMDULeugbC — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 13, 2022

Johnson, 23, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech following the 2021 NFL Draft. Chicago waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

The Saints signed Johnson off Chicago’s practice squad in October, and he spent a month as the team’s kicker. New Orleans then waived Johnson a month later, and he caught back on with Chicago briefly before later being signed by Washington.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in four games for the Saints and three for Washington, going 10 for 10 on field goal attempts and nine for 13 on extra point attempts.