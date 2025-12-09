Commanders Worked Out Five Free Agents Including TE Dalton Keene

The Washington Commanders brought in a group of free agents for workouts on Tuesday for Week 15.

The full list includes:

TE Colin Granger DB Keenan Isaac TE Dalton Keene TE Gee Scott DB Kevon Seymour

Keene, 26, was selected with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 draft out of Virginia Tech after the Patriots traded up to get him.

He signed a four-year, $4,057,645 rookie contract including an $832,294 signing bonus but was cut loose in 2022.

Keene had since had stints with the Eagles and Broncos before signing on with the Texans in 2023. He returned to the Texans last year on a futures contract and was placed on injured reserve.

Houston later cut him with an injury settlement coming out of the preseason and he’s been on and off of their practice squad.

In 2020, Keene appeared in six games and caught three passes for 16 yards receiving.