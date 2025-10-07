Commanders Worked Out Two Including EDGE Drake Jackson

The Washington Commanders officially tried out free agent OL Julian Good-Jones and DE Drake Jackson on Tuesday.

Jackson was reportedly scheduled to meet with the Jets, Ravens and Commanders this week, so it’s possible he could be signed to a contract at some point in the near future.

San Francisco placed Jackson on the Physically Unable to Perform list in August of last year after suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Jackson, 24, the 49ers used the No. 61 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was a three-year starter at USC. He was a second-team All-PAC 12 selection as a junior.

Jackson is entering the final year of his four-year $5,892,392 contract that includes a $1,465,376 signing bonus.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in eight games for the 49ers and recorded seven tackles, three sacks, and a pass defense.

