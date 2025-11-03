Commanders WR Luke McCaffrey Likely Done For Season With Broken Collarbone

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Commanders WR Luke McCaffrey suffered a broken collarbone in the team’s Week 9 loss.

Rapoport adds McCaffrey is headed to injured reserve, and he will likely miss the remainder of the season.

McCaffrey, 24, was a third-round pick by the Commanders in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Rice. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $5,596,312 rookie deal and is making a base salary of $1,009,378 in 2025.

In 2025, McCaffrey has appeared in nine games for the Commanders and caught 11 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns. He also returned 26 kicks for 769 yards.