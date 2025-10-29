Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Ruled Out From Week 9 With Quad Injury

Commanders HC Dan Quinn announced that WR Terry McLaurin has been ruled out for Week 9 after re-injuring his quad, per JP Finlay.

Quinn added that they’re unsure how much time McLaurin will miss, but it’s not considered a long-term injury, via Nicki Jhabvala.

McLaurin returned for Week 8 after initially suffering his quad injury in Week 3’s win over the Raiders.

McLaurin, 30, was selected with the No. 76 overall pick in the third round out of Ohio State by Washington in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,962,594 rookie contract.

McLaurin was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $71 million extension. He’s entering the final year of that deal and is set to earn a base salary of $15.5 million in 2025.

In 2025, McLaurin appeared in four games for the Commanders and caught 13 passes on 21 targets for 203 yards and a touchdown.