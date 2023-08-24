Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Uncertain For Week 1

Adam Schefter, citing sources, reports Commanders WR Terry McLaurin is considered “uncertain” for Week 1 against the Cardinals after suffering a turf toe injury in Monday’s preseason game.

Schefter notes McLaurin is working to be ready for the season-opener, but it’s too early to determine whether he’ll be ready in time given his turf toe typically requires multiple weeks to recover from.

McLaurin, 27, was selected with the No. 76 overall pick in the third round out of Ohio State by Washington in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,962,594 rookie contract.

McLaurin was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $71 million extension. He’s entering the second year of his deal and will earn a base salary of $2,075,000 in 2023.

In 2022, McLaurin appeared in all 17 games and recorded 77 receptions for 1,191 yards (15.5 YPC), and five touchdowns.