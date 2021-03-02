Contract Talks Between Cowboys & Dak Prescott ‘More Productive’ This Year

David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, citing multiple sources, reports that contract talks between the Cowboys and Dak Prescott were progressing on Tuesday, while one source described the situation as “more productive than they have been,” in previous months.

Todd Archer of ESPN recently reported that the Cowboys are hoping to have a long-term extension in place with Prescott before the March 9 deadline to franchise players.

According to Archer, there have been discussions between the Cowboys and Prescott’s representatives and negotiations were beginning to take place.

A second straight franchise tag for Prescott would cost the Cowboys $37.7 million fully guaranteed for the 2021 season. Although, they would then have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term extension.

Last month, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that the Cowboys had no concerns over Prescott’s surgically-repaired ankle and plan to push to sign him to a long-term deal.

Rapoport and Pelissero note Prescott actually had a second procedure on his ankle about two months later to clean some things out related to past injuries. The delay was to avoid the risk of infection following Prescott’s initial compound fracture.

Prescott had to take a week off the but the procedure accelerated his overall recovery, and Pelissero and Rapoport mentioned that Prescott is doing well and expected to be ready well before the start of the 2021 season.

Prescott, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent last year when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

In 2020, Prescott appeared in four games for the Cowboys and completed 68 percent of his passes for 1,856 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 93 yards and three touchdowns.

