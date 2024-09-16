Cooper Kupp Out ‘Extended Period Of Time’, IR Possible

Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday that WR Cooper Kupp is going to be out an “extended period of time” with an ankle injury, per Jourdan Rodrigue.

McVay added that injured reserve is a possibility for Kupp, which would cost him the next four games and possibly more.

The Rams are already dealing with a number of key injuries so the hits, unfortunately, keep coming for Los Angeles.

Kupp, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.

The Rams then signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension last summer.

In 2024, Kupp has appeared in two games for the Rams and caught 18 passes for 147 yards receiving and one touchdown.