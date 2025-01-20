Cooper Kupp Unsure About Future With Rams

Rams WR Cooper Kupp said he plans on playing next season but is unsure about his future in Los Angeles.

Kupp was subject to trade rumors around the deadline during this season. He ultimately remained in LA and helped the team reach the playoffs.

“Who knows what’s going to happen,” Kupp said, via ESPN. “That’s out of my control. And we will see what it’s going to be. … I don’t have any clarity on what that’s going to look like or anything like that. So yeah, obviously would love to be in L.A., but I don’t know what that’s going to look like.”

Kupp was disappointed with his offensive output this season and wants to be put in a position to make an impact on games.

“Obviously I want to be able to feel like I’m impacting games, and that’s done on a much more discreet level, I feel like, for a lot of these games,” Kupp said. “And that is what it is, but I can look back on the season and be happy with what I put on tape and things that I was being asked to do, feel like I was executing my job. And that’s all you can do.”

Kupp, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.

The Rams then signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension last summer.

In 2024, Kupp appeared in 12 games for the Rams and caught 67 passes for 710 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

