Cowboys Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

The Dallas Cowboys have announced their official coaching staff for 2025.

The Dallas Cowboys finalized their 2025 coaching staff under Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer. pic.twitter.com/9LMk7TQN5w — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) February 14, 2025

Their full staff includes:

Klayton Adams – Offensive Coordinator

– Offensive Coordinator Junior Adams – Wide Receivers

– Wide Receivers Ramon Chinyoung * – Asst. Offensive Line

* – Asst. Offensive Line Ken Dorsey – Pass Game Specialist

– Pass Game Specialist Ryan Feder * – Game Management Coordinator

* – Game Management Coordinator Derrick Foster – Running Backs

– Running Backs Dele Harding – QB Fellowship

– QB Fellowship Conor Riley – Offensive Line

– Offensive Line Steve Shimko – Quarterbacks

– Quarterbacks Tiquan Underwood – Asst. Wide Receivers

– Asst. Wide Receivers Lunda Wells* – Tight Ends

Defensive Coaches

Matt Eberflus – Defensive Coordinator

– Defensive Coordinator Bryan Bing – Asst. Defensive Line

– Asst. Defensive Line Dave Borgonzi – Linebackers

– Linebackers J.J. Clark – Defensive Assistant/Quality Control

– Defensive Assistant/Quality Control Andre Curtis – Def. Pass Game Coordinator/Safeties

– Def. Pass Game Coordinator/Safeties David Overstreet – Secondary/Corners

– Secondary/Corners Tanzel Smart – Defensive Assistant/Quality Control

– Defensive Assistant/Quality Control Darian Thompson * – Secondary/Nickels

* – Secondary/Nickels Aaron Whitecotton – Defensive Line

Special Teams Coaches

Nick Sorensen – Special Teams Coordinator

– Special Teams Coordinator Carlos Polk – Assistant Special Teams

Strength and Conditioning Coaches/Administrative

Tyler Boyles – Chief of Staff

– Chief of Staff Harold Nash * – Strength and Conditioning Coordinator

* – Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Cedric Smith * – Asst. Strength and Conditioning

* – Asst. Strength and Conditioning Kendall Smith * – Asst. Strength and Conditioning

* – Asst. Strength and Conditioning Braylon Tatum* – Asst. Strength and Conditioning/Sport Science

*Indicates those who were on the Cowboys coaching staff in 2024.

Adams, 41, began his coaching career at Boise State back in 2005 as a graduate assistant. He worked for a few schools including Western Washington, Sacramento State, and San Jose State before joining Colorado as their RBs and TEs coach in 2013.

Adam worked his way up to co-offensive coordinator before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Colts as their assistant OL coach in 2019.

The Cardinals hired Adams as their offensive line coach in 2023.

Eberflus, 54, began coaching in the collegiate ranks where he spent 17 seasons before taking over as the Browns linebackers coach.

The Cowboys later hired him to coach their linebackers in 2011 and he eventually added passing game coordinator to his title in 2016.

Eberflus agreed to join Josh McDaniels‘ staff with the Colts before McDaniels backed out in 2018. The Colts elected to hold onto Eberflus, even though McDaniels decided not to take the job.

The Bears later hired Eberflus as their head coach for the 2022 season. He was fired during the 2024 season.

During his three seasons as Bears’ head coach, Eberflus has posted a record of 14-32 (30.4 percent) and no playoff appearances.