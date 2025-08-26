Cowboys Announce 30 Roster Moves To Get To 53

The Dallas Cowboys officially announced a total of 30 roster moves to bring their team to 53 players at the deadline.

The Cowboys released the following 12 players:

Additionally, Dallas is waiving 12 more players:

The Cowboys made the following moves as well:

Traded:

Placed on IR:

Placed on PUP:

Placed on NFI:

CB Shavon Revel

It’s possible Vaughn could be a candidate for the practice squad should he clear waivers tomorrow.

Vaughn, 23, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2023. He signed a four-year, $3,973,336 contract with the Cowboys, which included $133,336 guaranteed.

In 2024, Vaughn appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and rushed for 70 yards on 17 carries (4.1 YPC) to go along with three receptions for 18 yards receiving and no touchdowns.