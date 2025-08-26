Cowboys Announce 30 Roster Moves To Get To 53

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Dallas Cowboys officially announced a total of 30 roster moves to bring their team to 53 players at the deadline.

Cowboys Helmet

The Cowboys released the following 12 players:

  1. OT Hakeem Adeneji
  2. DT Earnest Brown
  3. G Saahdiq Charles
  4. OT Geron Christian
  5. CB C.J. Goodwin
  6. QB Wil Grier
  7. CB Kemon Hall
  8. LB Darius Harris
  9. LB Buddy Johnson
  10. S Israel Mukuamu
  11. CB Michael Ojemudia
  12. CB Robert Rochell

Additionally, Dallas is waiving 12 more players:

  1. DT Tommy Akingbesote
  2. LB Justin Barron
  3. WR Jalen Brooks
  4. S Alijah Clark
  5. WR Jalen Cropper
  6. RB Malik Davis
  7. TE Rivaldo Fairweather
  8. TE Princeton Fant
  9. WR Traeshon Holden
  10. S Mike Smith
  11. RB Deuce Vaughn
  12. DE Tyrus Wheat

The Cowboys made the following moves as well:

Traded:

  1. Asim Richards (To PHI)

Placed on IR:

  1. WR Jonathan Mingo
  2. DE Payton Turner

Placed on PUP:

  1. CB Josh Butler
  2. LB DeMarvion Overshown

Placed on NFI:

  1. CB Shavon Revel

It’s possible Vaughn could be a candidate for the practice squad should he clear waivers tomorrow. 

Vaughn, 23, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2023. He signed a four-year, $3,973,336 contract with the Cowboys, which included $133,336 guaranteed.

In 2024, Vaughn appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and rushed for 70 yards on 17 carries (4.1 YPC) to go along with three receptions for 18 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

