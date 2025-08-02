Cowboys Announce Four Moves, Officially Sign OT La’el Collins

The Cowboys announced four roster moves on Saturday, including officially signing offensive tackles La’el Collins and Geron Christian to contracts.

The @dallascowboys signed T La'el Collins and T Geron Christian on Saturday. The club also made the following roster moves: Reserve/Injured:

WR Parris Campbell Waived/Injured:

T Matt Waletzko — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) August 2, 2025

In corresponding moves, Dallas placed veteran WR Parris Campbell on injured reserve and waived injured OT Matt Waletzko.

Dallas brought in Collins for a workout earlier this week and was impressed enough to get a deal done quickly. It marks a return to Dallas for Collins after starting his career with the Cowboys from 2015 to 2021.

Cowboys LT Tyler Guyton recently suffered an injury that will sideline him for 4-6 weeks, so Collins fits in as a depth addition. The veteran lineman hasn’t taken a snap since 2022.

Collins, 31, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2015. He was set to make a base salary of $616,750 for the 2017 season when the Cowboys signed him to a two-year, $15.4 million extension through 2019.

Collins was in the third year of his five-year, $50 million deal and was set to earn a base salary of $10 million for the 2022 season when he was cut. The Bengals later signed Collins to a three-year, $30 million deal before later releasing him.

The Cowboys signed Collins briefly to their practice squad in 2023, but he didn’t appear in a game. He then signed with the Bills in April of 2024 and was let go by the team in August.

In 2022, Collins appeared in and started 15 games for the Bengals at right tackle.