Cowboys Announce Three Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys announced a series of roster moves on Friday including signing defensive ends Al-Quadin Muhammad and Shaka Toney.

The Cowboys also waived WR Corey Crooms with an injury designation. Should he clear waivers on Monday, he would revert to the team’s injury reserve list.

Muhammad, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He made the team’s 53-man roster during his rookie season, but was waived by New Orleans coming out of the preseason and later claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

Muhammad was on and off of the Colts’ roster early but eventually returned to Indianapolis on a one-year, $3.4 million deal. The Bears signed him to a two-year, $10 million contract in 2022, but opted to release him in February of 2023. The Colts signed him to a deal in July but was among their final roster cuts and returned to the practice squad. He was released from their practice squad in January.

In 2022, Muhammad appeared in 16 games for the Bears and recorded 29 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble.

Toney, 26, was drafted in the sixth round out of Penn State by the Commanders in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract.

Toney was entering the third year of that deal in 2023 when he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for gambling. He was reinstated after a year.

From there, the Commanders opted to release Toney back in April

In 2022, Toney appeared in 16 games for the Commanders and recorded eight total tackles and one tackle for loss.