Cowboys Announced Three Moves, Placed OT Tyler Guyton On IR

The Cowboys announced three roster moves on Wednesday, including placing OT Tyler Guyton on injured reserve.

The team also signed CB Corey Ballentine to the active roster and elevated LB Justin Barron.

Guyton, 24, began his career at TCU as a tight end before transferring to Oklahoma and converting to offensive tackle. He was a one-year starter at right tackle and was named honorable mention All-Big 12 in 2023.

Guyton had an excellent pre-draft process and tested like an exceptional athlete at the Combine. The Cowboys used the No. 29 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

He’s finishing up the third year of a four-year, $12,919,385 contract that includes a $6,215,916 signing bonus and will carry a $2,348,979 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Guyton appeared in and started 10 games for the Cowboys at tackle.