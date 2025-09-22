Cowboys Believe WR CeeDee Lamb Has Mild High Ankle Sprain

According to Ian Rapoport, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.

Generally those injuries can knock players out for four to six weeks but Rapoport says the Cowboys are still doing imaging and tests to determine the extent of the injury. There’s some early optimism that Lamb won’t miss that much time.

Lamb, 26, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and was a consensus All-American before the Cowboys selected him with the No. 17 pick in 2020.

Lamb signed a four-year, $14,010,012 rookie contract that included a $7,749,100 signing bonus. The contract also included a fifth-year option for the 2024 season worth $17.991 million fully guaranteed, which the Cowboys decided to pick up.

Lamb was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he agreed to a four-year, $136 million deal at the start of the 2024 season.

In 2025, Lamb has appeared in three games for the Cowboys and caught 16 passes on 24 targets for 222 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

